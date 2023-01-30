EU to deploy 100 observers for Nigeria’s elections

The European Union will deploy 100 observers for next month’s general elections in Nigeria.

The Chief Observer of the EU Election Observation Mission (EOM), Barry Andrews, stated this during the launch of its programme for the elections on Monday in Abuja.

He said the deployment of EOM followed an invitation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), adding this is the seventh time the team would be deployed to Nigeria since 1999.

Andrews said: “The structure of our team is that we have the Chief Observer, Deputy Chief Observer and we have 11 in our core team and they have been here since January 11.

READ ALSO: EU lists disinformation, farmer-herder conflicts, others as threats to 2023 elections

“We have an election analyst, political analyst, media experts, social media, and mainstream analysts. Just yesterday (Sunday), we deployed 40 long-term observers in 20 teams of two covering the 36 states across the country.

“We will rely on their observations and inputs from the data from the team and meeting from stakeholders in order to help us complete the work we are working on at the moment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now