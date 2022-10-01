EU, UK reaffirm support for Nigeria’s democracy

The European Union and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their support for Nigeria’s democracy as the nation turned 62 on Saturday.

They made the commitment at Nigeria’s independence anniversary celebration in Abuja.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ms. Samuela Isopi, said Nigeria is a work in progress just like any other country in the world.

She said: “No country is where they want to be, it is always a work in progress for every country and I think Nigeria has really made huge progress, especially if you think about democracy.

“Think about all the progress that has been made since the return to civilian rule, so I really think that Nigeria is a country with huge potential.

“We really hope that you will continue to develop that potential in the future and the European Union as a partner will continue to support Nigeria especially Nigerian youths in helping them to realise their potential.’’

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catrina Laing, said Nigeria’s independence anniversary celebration calls for reflection on the bond between UK and Nigeria.

“It is a wonderful event and 62 years for Nigeria post-independence, a particularly poignant year because obviously, we have had the recent death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“We have all reflected back on the very strong bonds between the UK and Nigeria which go back to pre-independence.

“The Queen visited in 1957 before independence so looking ahead, we have the elections coming up and the world’s eyes will be on Nigeria.

“The democratic journey Nigeria continues on and we congratulate Nigeria on that and we look forward to a more prosperous and more secure future.

“There are always things we would like to see Nigeria do better, but there has been progress and I think one really important progress is democracy since 1999, stuck with it in a region that is very unstable.

“Nobody questions the president stepping down, everyone sees that Nigeria’s elections have continued to improve, there’s always room for improvement, but I think the Democratic journey is one great achievements for Nigeria.’’

