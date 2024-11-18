Eunisell, John Holt, Flourmill, Tantalizers others top list of stocks to watch this week

Investors in the Nigerian Equities market endured a gained N294.9 billion on the trading floor last week.

This followed the growth in equity capitalization to N58.9 trillion to N59.2 trillion recorded the previous week.

The bourse recorded gains in three of the five trading sessions this week as the All-Share Index ( ASI) rose by 0.50% to close the week at 97,722.28 from 97,236.19 points recorded the previous week.

The market performance was boosted by strong showing from stocks like John Holt Plc Eunisell Interlinked Plc, Tantalizers Plc and others making them stocks to watch in the new week.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks To Watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

FLOURMILL • 78.65 ▴ 7.15 (10%)

The current share price of Flour Mills Nigeria (FLOURMILL) is NGN 78.65. FLOURMILL closed its last trading day (Friday, November 15, 2024) at 78.65 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 10% gain over its previous closing price of 71.50 NGN. Flour Mills began the year with a share price of 33.05 NGN and has since gained 138% on that price valuation, ranking it 15th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about FLOURMILL knowing the stock has accrued 27% over the past four-week period alone—ninth best on NGX.

Flour Mills Nigeria is the 52nd most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Aug 19 – Nov 15, 2024). FLOURMILL has traded a total volume of 104 million shares—in 5,567 deals—valued at NGN 6.12 billion over the period, with an average of 1.66 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 15 million was achieved on November 11th, and a low of 80,635 on October 23rd, for the same period.

EUNISELL • 11.99 ▴ 1.09 (10%)

The current share price of Eunisell Interlinked Plc (EUNISELL) is NGN 11.99. EUNISELL closed its last trading day (Friday, November 15, 2024) at 11.99 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 10% gain over its previous closing price of 10.90 NGN. Eunisell Interlinked began the year with a share price of 3.20 NGN and has since gained 275% on that price valuation, ranking it sixth on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about EUNISELL knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 313% over the past four-week period alone—best on NGX.

Eunisell Interlinked is the 92nd most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Aug 19 – Nov 15, 2024). EUNISELL has traded a total volume of 11.8 million shares—in 346 deals—valued at NGN 68 million over the period, with an average of 187,708 traded shares per session. A volume high of 3.04 million was achieved on November 4th for the same period.

JOHNHOLT • 7.72 ▴ 0.70 (9.97%)

The current share price of John Holt Plc (JOHNHOLT) is NGN 7.72. JOHNHOLT closed its last trading day (Friday, November 15, 2024) at 7.72 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 10% gain over its previous closing price of 7.02 NGN. John Holt began the year with a share price of 2.32 NGN and has since gained 233% on that price valuation, ranking it eighth on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about JOHNHOLT knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 153% over the past four-week period alone—third best on NGX.

John Holt is the 93rd most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Aug 19 – Nov 15, 2024). JOHNHOLT has traded a total volume of 11 million shares—in 756 deals—valued at NGN 42.8 million over the period, with an average of 175,335 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.36 million was achieved on November 4th for the same period.

TANTALIZER • 0.75 ▴ 0.06 (8.7%)

The current share price of Tantalizers Plc (TANTALIZER) is NGN 0.75. TANTALIZER closed its last trading day (Friday, November 15, 2024) at 0.75 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording an 8.7% gain over its previous closing price of 0.69 NGN. Tantalizers began the year with a share price of 0.47 NGN and has since gained 59.6% on that price valuation, ranking it 30th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about TANTALIZER knowing the stock has accrued 23% over the past four-week period alone—14th best on NGX.

Tantalizers is the 39th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Aug 19 – Nov 15, 2024). TANTALIZER has traded a total volume of 159 million shares—in 2,453 deals—valued at NGN 108 million over the period, with an average of 2.52 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 35.1 million was achieved on August 28th, and a low of 34,850 on November 5th, for the same period.

By:Babajide Okeowo

