Sports
Euro 2020: Denmark beat Czech Republic to reach semifinals
Denmark have advanced into the semifinal stage of the Euro 2020 tournament after beating Czech Republic 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Danes have gone from strength to strength in the competition since their opening game which saw midfieler Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest.
Despite eventually losing the opening game against Finland and also against Belgium, Denmark successfully picked up a knockout stage ticket after beating Russia in their final group match.
They have gone on to beat Wales in the round of 16 and now Czech Republic in the quarterfinals at Azerbaijan.
Read Also: Neymar rues Jesus red card as Brazil, Peru set up Copa America semi clash
Denmark got ahead when Thomas Delaney scored with a header in the fifth minute.
They made it 2-0 just before half-time, with Kasper Dolberg volleying in a superb cross from Joakim Maehle.
Czech Republic, who defeated the Netherlands in the previous round, halved the deficit via Patrick Schick’s coolly volley four minutes after the break.
It was Schick’s fifth goal of the tournament, taking him level with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Golden Boot.
But Denmark held on to seal the victory and set up a semifinal tie against either England or Ukraine, who play each other in Rome later on Saturday.
