Sports
Euro 2020: Russia bounce back from Belgium defeat to beat Finland
Russia succeeded in keep their survival hopes alive after they defeated Finland 1-0 in their second group game at Euro 2020.
It was Aleksey Miranchuk who scored the winner in first-half injury time with a fine, curling finish, despite being surrounded by defenders.
The result keeps both teams on three points each as the race for the knockout stages heightens in this second round of games.
Read Also: World champions France begin Euro campaign with victory over Germany
Finland, competing in their first major finals, won 1-0 against Denmark on matchday one on Saturday.
The match was overshadowed by Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch. And as a gesture before Wednesday’s game, all the Finnish squad wore T-shirts saying ‘Get well Christian.’
Russia on the other hand were beaten 3-0 by Belgium in their opener, and will now hope to make something out of their final game against Denmark next week Monday.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....