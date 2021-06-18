Sports
Euro 2020: Scotland frustrate England in goalless draw
The Three Lions of England were held to a goalless draw by Scotland in their second group game at the ongoing Euro 2020.
England had won their opening game against Croatia thanks to a Raheem Sterling winner, but were held to draw at Wembley by a a home nation team.
Scotland, who bounced back from their opening defeat to the Czech Republic, successfully secured a point to keep their hopes alive for the round of 16.
In the other group D game on Friday, Croatia shared the spoils with Czech Republic as both teams played a 1-1 draw.
England now have a chance to overtake the Czechs and win Group D in their final game while Scotland will hope for victory against Croatia.
Also on Friday, Sweden defeated Slovakia 1-0 in Group E, courtesy of Emil Forsberg’s second-half penalty at St Petersburg.
