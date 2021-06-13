Euro 2020: Sterling goal seals opening win for England against Croatia | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Euro 2020: Sterling goal seals opening win for England against Croatia
Manchester City forward, Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game as England begin their Euro 2020 campaign with victory over Croatia.
The forward who had just become an MBE slided in the winner after 57 minutes of play following a perfect pass from man-of-the-match Kalvin Phillips.
Read Also: UPDATE: Denmark’s Eriksen ‘awake’ in hospital after collapsing on pitch
The match was a repeat of the semifinal clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, which Croatia won.
But the Croats barely teste England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in Sunday’s game, leaving England with all three points.
The Three Lions will take on Scotland in their second Group D game at Wembley on Friday, while Croatia will hope to bounce back against Czech Republic.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....