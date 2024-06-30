Sports
Euro ’24: England fight back against Slovakia to set up Swiss Q’final clash
Three Lions of England have advanced to the quarter-finals of the European Championship following a 2-1 last-16 win over Slovakia after extra time.
More to follow…
