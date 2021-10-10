Sports
Euro champions Italy beat Belgium to win Nations League third place play-off
Euro 2020 champions Italy have emerged winners of the Nations League third place play-off after they defeated Belgium 2-1 on Sunday.
Italy struck twice in the second half and withstood a late Belgium fightback to claim third place, leaving the Belgians to finish fourth.
Nicolo Barella opened the scoring with a volley on 46 minutes in the Turin encounter, before Domenico Berardi scored from the penalty spot on 65 minutes.
Read Also: France beat Belgium in five-goal thriller to set up Nations League final vs Spain
Belgium pushed to get back in the game, hitting the woodwork three times before finally pulling a goal back through Charles de Ketelaere three minutes before time.
The visitors still pressed on more for an equaliser but Italy held on to the lead until the final whistle.
The final of the Nations League is also taking place today (Sunday) between France and Spain by 7:45p.m Nigeria time.
