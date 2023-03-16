Europa: Arsenal beaten on penalties after Sporting thriller, Man Utd reach Q’finals

Arsenal have been knocked out of the Europa League after losing a penalty shootout with Sporting in the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

The Gunners had picked a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Portugal and went ahead early in the game through Granit Xhaka at the Emirates Stadium as they looked to be cruising to victory.

But the visitors fought back on the hour mark as Pereira Gonçalves scored a spectacular equaliser to bring Sporting back into the game.

After a 30-minute extra-time of no more goals, both sides were forced to settletge tie on penalties, and the Portuguese won the shootout 5-3.

Goncalves’ strike from 46 yards was the furthest distance a player has scored from in the Europa League this season.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford was on target as Manchester United cruised into the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a win at Real Betis.

The Red Devils had thrashed their Spanish counterparts 4-1 in the first leg at Old Trafford before sealing a 1-0 victory on Thursday night, to advance to the last eight.

In other round of 16 ties, Juventus defeated Freiburg 2-0 to advance with a 3-0 aggregate win; Sevilla were beaten 1-0 by Fenerbahce but went through 2-1 on aggregate; and Feyenoord thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 7-1 to go through with a 8-2 aggregate victory.

Bayer Leverkusen, AS Roma and Union Saint-Gilloise are the other teams that made it to the quarterfinals.

The draw for the last eight takes place on Friday.

