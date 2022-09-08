EUROPA: Arsenal begin campaign with win over Zurich, Man Utd beaten by Sociedad

Premier League club, Arsenal kicked off their Europa League campaign with victory over Zurich on Thursday night.

The Gunners took the lead through debutant Marquinhos in the 16th minute, but Zurich equalised before half-time courtesy of Mirlind Kryeziu’s penalty.

Eddie Nketiah then restored Arsenal’s lead in the second half, heading in at the far post from Marquinho’s cross.

Mikel Arteta’s side face PSV Eindhoven, who played 1-1 with Bodo/Glimt, in their second Europa League game next Thursday.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to La Liga side Real Sociedad.

The game was played after consultation with the Football Association and Uefa following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

No music was played in the stadium around the match and both sides wore black armbands and stood for a perfectly observed minute’s silence as a mark of respect.

Méndez scored the only goal of the game through a penalty in the 59th minute for the visitors.

In the other game of the group, Sherriff Tiraspol thrashed Omonia Nicosia 3-0.

Elsewhere, Lazio defeated Feyenoord 4-2, Nantes beat Olympiakos 2-1, Monaco beat Red Star Belgrade 1-0, Sporting Braga saw off Malmo 2-0, and Fenerbahce defeated Dynamo Kyiv 2-1.

