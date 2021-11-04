EUROPA: Balogun nets own goal, Moses on target, Onyekuru bags assist

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun was quite unfortunate on Thursday night as he scored an own goal with Rangers at the Europa League.

Balogun headed the ball into his own net in the 45th minute to hand their Swedish hosts, Brondby IF, the lead before Rangers fought back in the second half.

It was Ianis Hagi who ran on to fellow substitute’s Ryan Kent’s pass to lash the ball beyond goalkeeper Mads Hermansen on 77 minutes to take home a point for his side.

Rangers and Sparta, who face each other in the next round of fixtures, now sit on four points in Group A, while leaders Lyon are now assured of a last-16 place.

Elsewhere, Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru provided an assist as his Greek side Olympiacos fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

It was Onyekuru who set up Youssef El- Arabi for the game’s opening goal in the 12th minute before he was replaced by Mathieu Valbuena in the 71st minute of the encounter.

At the Cegeka Arena, Nigeria’ Paul Onuachu fired blanks for Genk, who put up a superb effort to hold West Ham to a 2-2 draw.

Onuachu featured for 90 minutes in the game.

At the King Power Stadium, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action for Leicester City in their 1-1 draw with Spartak Moscow.

Nigerian winger, Victor Moses was in action for the visitors and he bagged the goal that handed them the point on the road.

Meanwhile, it was a first game for Ndidi since September when he was injured. He made a return to the team as a substitute and was introduced in the 58th minute of the game.

