EUROPA: Barcelona knocked out by Frankfurt as West Ham stun Lyon to reach semi

Barcelona have been knocked out of the Europa League after losing at home against Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie.

The Spanish giants played a 1-1 draw away to the German side in the first leg last week and lost 3-2 at the Camp Nou on Thursday night.

Barca were trailing 3-0 by the 67th minute before pulling a goal back in the 1st minute of added time and scoring again in the 11th minute of added time from the spot.

Victorious Eintracht Frankfurt, who had one player sent off, will now face West Ham, who stunned French giants Lyon by sealing a 3-0 away victory to reach the semifinal of the competition.

Read Also: Aubameyang nets first El Clasico goals as Barca stun Real Madrid

The Hammers had been held to a 1-1 draw in England last week, but put up a fine display in France to seal a big victory over their opponents.

Elsewhere, Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun zoomed into the semifinal as Rangers defeated Sporting Braga after extra-time in Scotland to go through.

The Scottish champions had lost 1-0 in the first leg but put up a fine home performance to win 3-2 after extra-time.

RB Leipzig defeated Atalanta 2-0 to go through.

In the Europa Conference League, Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman helped Leicester City beat PSV 2-1; Feyenoord defeated Slavia Prague 3-1 (6-4 on aggregate), Marseille defeated POAK 1-0 (3-1 on aggregate), while Roma thrashed Bodo/Glimt 4-0 (5-2 on aggregate).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now