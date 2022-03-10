EUROPA CL: Iheanacho, Dessers, Olayinka on target for respective clubs

Super Eagles forwards, Kelechi Iheanacho, Cyriel Dessers and Peter Olayinka were all on target for their respective clubs on Thursday.

Iheanacho scored a late goal for Leicester City in their 2-0 victory over Stade Rennes in the Europa Conference League at the King Power Stadium.

Marc Albrighton, who set the Nigeria international up in the third minute of added time, had put the Foxes ahead on the half hour mark.

The Premier League side will hope to seal their place in the quarterfinals of the competition when they travel to France for the reverse fixture of the tie.

Elsewhere, Olayinka was on target as Slavia Prague thrashed LASK 4-1 at the Sinobo Stadium.

Olayinka scored Slavia Prague’s third goal of the game while former Flying Eagles midfielder Collins Sor also bagged a brace.

At the Stadion Partizano, Dessers scored one of the goals in Feyenoord’s 5-2 away win against Partizan Belgrade.

The Nigerian scored the hosts second goal in the 51st minute before he was replaced by Bryan Linssen in the 87th minute.

