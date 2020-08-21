EUROPA: Conte says ‘braver’ Inter players ready to battle Sevilla for ‘big trophy’

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte says his team had grown braver and braver this season, and are ready to fight for a ‘big trophy’ like the Europa League.

The Serie A giants will face their La Liga counterparts, Sevilla, in the final of the European second-tier competition on Friday night in Germany.

Both sides have been superb this season, with Inter thrashing Shakhtar to reach this stage while Sevilla defeated Manchester United.

Inter Milan have won the Europa League three times – in 1990/9091, 1993/1993 and 1997/1998, but it’s Sevilla who bagged it as many times consecutively from 2014 to 2016, having a record total of five titles.

But Conte expects his players to confront Sevilla without fear, and go on to win the title and enjoy the privilege of being Champions.

“We really rate the opposition and we rate their history in this competition,” the Italian gaffer told reporters.

“That said, if we’ve managed to reach the final it’s because we also have our strengths and we will try to play to our strengths.”

The former Italy and Juventus player added: “What l’ve realised is that people only remember when you win finals.

“I won the Champions League but I also lost a further three in the final. The people who leave their mark on history are those that win those matches and trophies.

“We should be proud we’ve reached a European final for the first time in 10 years.

“But history is written by the conquerors, the winners. History will only record ultimately the team that wins this season’s Europa

League.

“All the players bought into the work we did and became braver as the season has gone on. The braver we became, the greater scope we had to go on and win a big trophy like the Europa League. We need to make the most of the opportunity,” he added.

Inter will battle Sevilla by 8:00p.m Nigeria time, at RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne.

