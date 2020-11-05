EUROPA: Iheanacho bags brace, assist for Leicester after Kane nets 200th Spurs goal

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored twoce and assisted once in Leicester City’s victory over Sporting Braga in the Europa League on Thursday.

Iheanacho, who had netted a goal and grabbed an assist in their opening game of the competition, added more goals and assist as the Foxes thrashed Braga 4-0.

The other goals were scored by Dennis Praet and James Maddison.

The victory for Brendan Rodgers side makes it three wins from three in this season’s Europa League as they sit comfortably at the summit of group G.

The other game of the group between Zorya Luhansk and AEK Athens ended 4-1 in the latter’s favour.

At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal defeated Molde 4-1, with the visitors gifting the gunners two own goals. The other game of the group B between Rapid Vienna and Dundalk ended 4-3 in the former’s favour.

Read Also: AFCON Qualifiers: Eagles’ camp to open Monday, as Ministry insists on COVID-19 protocol

Meanwhile, England forward, Harry Kane wasnon target for Tottenham Hotspur as he scored his 200th goal for Spurs since his arrival to the club seven years ago.

The game against Bulgarian champions Ludogorets also marked his 300th appearance for Tottenham, as Kane helped the Jose Mourinho side to a 3-1 away win.

In the other game of the group J, Royal Antwerp fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to LASK.

Elsewhere, Nigeria forward, Olanrewaju Kayode scored again for Sivasspor as they beat visiting Qarabag 2-0 in Group I to record their first win.

It was Kayode’s third goal in three consecutive games in Europe’s second-tier club competition.

In Group D, Super Eagles stat, Joe Aribo was in action while compatriot Leon Balogun was benched as 10-man Benfica forced Rangers to a 3-3 draw in Portugal.

Rangers top the group on seven points same point as Benfica who occupy second spot.

In some other results, Nigeria’s Peter Olayinka played for Slavia Prague who defeated Nice 3-2, Napoli without Victor Osimhen edged home side Rijeka 2-1, Granada defeated Omonia Nicosia 2-0 and Roma trounced Cluj 5-0.

Join the conversation

Opinions