Europa Last-16: Man Utd defeat Betis in first leg as Arsenal draw with Sporting

Manchester United bounced back from their 7-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday to defeat Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Red Devils put up a fine performance at Old Trafford to seal a 4-1 victory over the Spanish side in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst were all on the scoresheet for the Erik ten Hag side, as they are one step into the quarter-finals.

Read Also: Chelsea seal comeback win against Dortmund to reach UCL quarter-finals

Elsewhere, Arsenal survived a thrilling encounter in Portugal as they sealed a first-leg 2-2 draw against Sporting CP.

William Saliba put the Gunners ahead with a header before Sporting took advantage of poor defending to lead through Goncalo Inacio and Paulinho.

An own goal by the hosts’ Japanese midfielder Hidemasa Morita ensured Arsenal will not have to fight to overturn the tie rather will begin the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on level terms.

The reverse fixtures of both games will hold next week Thursday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now