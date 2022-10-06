Europa: Man United survive Omonia scare, Arsenal thump Bodo/Glimt

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were on target as Manchester United came from behind to beat Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Rashford netted twice while Martial scored once as the Red Devils led 3-1 before the hosts added more pressure late on by reducing the deficit.

It was Karim Ansarifard who had opened the scoring in the first half before United’s three goals which were followed by Panagiotou’s effort for Omonia five minutes from time.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also in action, and bagged an assist.

United remain second in Group E after Real Sociedad won 2-0 in Sheriff – meaning a play-off against a team dropping out of the Champions League to reach the knockout stages remains a possibility.

Read Also: Messi admits 2022 W’Cup ‘surely’ his last, says Argentina not favourites to win

Elsewhere, Arsenal thrashed Bodo/Glimt 3-0 at Emirates Stadium.

Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Ferreira Vieira helped the Gunners ease past their visitors.

The Mikel Arteta team have won four successive matches in all competitions and top their Europa League group, as well as leading the Premier League.

With two wins from as many group games so far, Arsenal now top Group A by two points over PSV Eindhoven, who they face on 20 October.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now