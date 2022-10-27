EUROPA: Ronaldo scores in Man Utd win as Arsenal’s unbeaten run ended by PSV

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United squad with a goal in their 3-0 victory over Sherriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Ronaldo was dropped for last weekend’s trip to Chelsea as punishment for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham earlier in that week.

The Portuguese scored the third goal nine minutes from time after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford had scored earlier to put the hosts in control.

With the victory, the Red Devils set up a group decider with Real Sociedad in Spain next week in the final group match.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad defeated Omonia Nicosia 2-0 in the group’s other game.

Earlier on Tuesday, Arsenal fell to a 2-0 defeat to Dutch side PSV, bringing an end to their unbeaten run in Group A.

The Gunners only needed a point in the Netherlands to advance to the last 16 but could not avoid the loss in the Netherlands.

Joey Veerman’s first-time finish from 16 yards and a header by substitute Luuk de Jong – after a mistake by keeper Aaron Ramsdale on his European debut – handed Arsenal their first defeat in Europe this season.

The home side had three goals ruled out for offside as Arsenal were well beaten.

The Gunners need to beat Zurich in their final group game next Thursday at Emirates Stadium to guarantee a place in the last 16.

