EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan
Tottenham Hotspur took control of the round-of-16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 home victory on Thursday night.
England captain Harry Kane opened the scoring in the first half before also sealing the victory with another goal 20 minutes to time.
Spurs, who are hoping to clinch their first title in 13 years this season, appear to be one leg into the quarterfinals of the competition.
Elsewhere, Arsenal also took control of their tie against Olympiakos as they won the first leg 3-1, playing away.
Martin Ødegaard opened the scoring in the first half before El-Arabi’s equaliser gave the hosts some hopes. But Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny scored to put the Gunners at the driver’s seat of the tie.
Ealier on Thursday, Another Premier League side, Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Italian giants AC Milan.
Read Also: Mourinho commits to ending Tottenham’s 13-year trophy drought this season
The Red Devils were leading from early in the second half and thought they were taking control of the tie hoing into the second leg, but were stunned late on.
Amad Diallo’s stunning header on 50 minutes was cancelled by a 92nd-minute equaliser from Simon Kjaer, who took advantage of a defensive error to snatch a draw for his side.
In Czech Republic, Peter Olayinka’s Slavia Prague were held to a 1-1 draw by Scottish champions Rangers, who had Joe Aribo in action and Leon Balogun absent.
Rangers recovered from an early setback to earn a creditable away draw.
They trailed after six minutes when Nicolae Stanciu thumped in a stunning opener, before Filip Helander tapped home to level before half-time.
In the other clashes on Thursday, Dutch giants, Ajax thrashed Young Boys 3-0 at home and are in charge of the tie; AS Roma also theashed Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 to be in control going into the second leg.
Granada defeated Molde 2-0, while Villareal won 2-0 away to Dynamo Kyiv, with Samuel Chukwueze in action for the Spanish club.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan
Tottenham Hotspur took control of the round-of-16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 home...
D’Tigers, DTigress to play ‘quality friendlies’ ahead Tokyo Olympics
The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has assured that the senior men and women national teams will face quality oppositions as...
FIFA President, Infantino, expresses concern over match-fixing, calls for vigilance
FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has raised concerns about the issue of match manipulation, saying with the financial strains of the COVID-19...
Koeman hopes Messi considers ‘improvements in Barca’ when deciding future
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is hoping that Lionel Messi would choose to remain at the club despite failing to advance...
Mourinho commits to ending Tottenham’s 13-year trophy drought this season
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he will try to help the club end their 13-year wait for a trophy...
Latest Tech News
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...