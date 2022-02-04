Evans denies kidnapping businessman, collecting N174m from family

The suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, on Thursday denied abducting a businessman, Sylvanus Ahamonu, in Lagos.

Evans, who appeared at the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for the continuation of his trial for alleged kidnapping, also denied collecting a $420,000 (N174.7 million) ransom from Ahamonu’s family.

The Lagos State government arraigned the suspected kidnap kingpin alongside an ex-soldier, Victor Aduba, on a four-count charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

The defendant, who was cross-examined by the state prosecutor, Mr. Yusuf Sule, said he was born on April 22, 1980 in Nnewi, Anambra.

Evans also claimed he has never seen the victim.

He said: “Ahamonu and Idowu Haruna (the Investigating Police Officer) could have conspired with the police.

“My pictures are everywhere all over the world. Before my picture was everywhere, people knew who I was.

READ ALSO: Billionaire kidnapper, Evans, to know fate Feb 25, four years after arrest

“I had a haulage and logistics business with over 30 staff and drivers in Amuwo-Odofin.

On why he was in a jovial mood in a confessional video played in court, the defendant added: “The police asked me to laugh and smile in the video. You do not know what I encountered in the hands of Abba Kyari and his boys. My eyes saw hell.

“It was what they told me to do that I was doing.”

“I do not know Slyvanus Ahamonu, I only met him at the IG Guest House in Falomo.

“One day at the IG Guest House, the police brought some documents and asked me to sign. I asked for the purpose of the documents, but they didn’t answer me. They said that if I didn’t cooperate with them they would kill me.

“When I refused, Insp. Philip asked them to take me to the back of the guest house. When I got there, they were pressing cigarette butts on my body.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now