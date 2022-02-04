News
Evans denies kidnapping businessman, collecting N174m from family
The suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, on Thursday denied abducting a businessman, Sylvanus Ahamonu, in Lagos.
Evans, who appeared at the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for the continuation of his trial for alleged kidnapping, also denied collecting a $420,000 (N174.7 million) ransom from Ahamonu’s family.
The Lagos State government arraigned the suspected kidnap kingpin alongside an ex-soldier, Victor Aduba, on a four-count charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.
The defendant, who was cross-examined by the state prosecutor, Mr. Yusuf Sule, said he was born on April 22, 1980 in Nnewi, Anambra.
Evans also claimed he has never seen the victim.
He said: “Ahamonu and Idowu Haruna (the Investigating Police Officer) could have conspired with the police.
“My pictures are everywhere all over the world. Before my picture was everywhere, people knew who I was.
READ ALSO: Billionaire kidnapper, Evans, to know fate Feb 25, four years after arrest
“I had a haulage and logistics business with over 30 staff and drivers in Amuwo-Odofin.
On why he was in a jovial mood in a confessional video played in court, the defendant added: “The police asked me to laugh and smile in the video. You do not know what I encountered in the hands of Abba Kyari and his boys. My eyes saw hell.
“It was what they told me to do that I was doing.”
“I do not know Slyvanus Ahamonu, I only met him at the IG Guest House in Falomo.
“One day at the IG Guest House, the police brought some documents and asked me to sign. I asked for the purpose of the documents, but they didn’t answer me. They said that if I didn’t cooperate with them they would kill me.
“When I refused, Insp. Philip asked them to take me to the back of the guest house. When I got there, they were pressing cigarette butts on my body.”
