‘Even Buhari has given up on Tinubu’, PDP mocks APC candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, mocked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over what it described as President Muhammadu Buhari snubbing the former Lagos State governor during the party’s campaign in Adamawa State.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the PDP Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja after the rally, the main opposition party said it was apparent that President Buhari was clearly avoiding the “booby trap” of identifying with Tinubu when he (Buhari) declined to speak directly in favour of Asiwaju by commending him for anything during the rally.

“The public watched as a visibly embarrassed Asiwaju Tinubu had to put up with President Buhari merely raising his hand without speaking on his (Tinubu’s) personality despite the pressure being mounted on him (Buhari),” the PDP said.

“It is clear that President Buhari attended the APC Presidential rally, after much prodding, only to satisfy partisan exigencies and not to campaign for Asiwaju Tinubu, who is badgered by allegations for which most well-meaning Nigerians have distanced themselves from his Presidential bid.

“It was indeed a pitiable sight to behold as Asiwaju Tinubu watched Mr. President’s mouth, expecting him to campaign for him and speak words of commendation on his personality, which to his embarrassment, never came.

“Our campaign is therefore not surprised that President Buhari avoided the booby trap of smearing his image by refusing to campaign for Asiwaju Tinubu at the rally.

“Even when President Buhari, who was about to leave the campaign stage, was reminded by the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to address the gathering in Hausa language, Mr. President merely described him (Tinubu) as being nominated by the Party and failed to campaign for him.

“Nigerians can recall that our campaign had earlier cautioned Asiwaju Tinubu that dragging President Buhari into his campaign cannot help him given that his image had gone beyond redemption.

“The APC Presidential Candidate should face his political woes and not attempt to transfer the burden and smear of his alleged narcotic-related offence and countless allegations of corruption and sundry misdemeanors on the President.

“Asiwaju Tinubu should stop wasting his time”, Ologbondiyan said.

