Even partially mad people won’t react like PDP over loss of Imo —Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),

Adams Oshiomhole, has criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the manner the party reacted to the loss of the governorship position in Imo State.

He said the PDP was reckless and reacted in a manner that “partially mad people” cannot behave in a democracy.

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court had on Tuesday sacked PDP government of Imo State led by Emeka Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma of the APC as the state governor.

Responding to the judgment of apex Court, PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus said the Supreme Court was compromised and even called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad to resign his position.

> However, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Oshiomhole frowned at the statement by Secondus.

He said, “The PDP yesterday used language that even people who are partially mad in a democracy are not expected to use.

“We watched as PDP made reckless statements that are designed not only to intimidate the judiciary but calculated to lay the foundation for carefully planned unrest with a view of undermining the peace and stability of the Nigerian nation.”

Oshiomhole further argued that Ihedioha was not even able to win two-thirds votes across the 27 local government areas of the state as required by law to be pronounced winner of the poll.

He added, “In a society that is committed to fairness and the rule of law, the returning officer ought not only to be dismissed but he also ought to have reported himself to the security how he arrived at the decision to declare Emeka Ihedioha as governor.”

Oshiomhole suggested that the PDP should accept the Supreme Court judgment like the APC accepted the judgment in Rivers and Zamfara states even when they were not palatable.

