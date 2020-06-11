Latest Politics Top Stories

Event centres will remain shut for now –Lagos Govt

June 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Government on Thursday directed operators of event centres in the state to register their facilities pending the release of further directives on their operations by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat AkinbiIe-Yusuf, who disclosed this in a statement, said the event centres were to remain shut for now.

The government’s clarification followed reports that that event centres have been given the go-ahead to resume operations.

Akinbile-Yusuf said the state government is yet to announce the date for reopening the event centres, adding that the governor would make a pronouncement provided the event centres meet the guidelines including registering under the state government’s “Register-To-Open” initiative.

According to her, the initiative was designed to certify the safety preparedness of various business outfits, including event centres, before they are allowed to re-open for business activities.

