Events in Mali portend grave consequences for peace, security of West Africa —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the events in Mali as great setbacks for regional diplomacy and with grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa.

On Tuesday, August 18, some rebel soldiers staged a coup d’état in Mali, taking into custody President Ibrahim Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

The 75-year-old president afterward announced his resignation in a television broadcast. He said he did not want any bloodshed.

The development in Mali came following months of crisis in the country that saw protesters insisting that President Keita must resign.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nigerian government, through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, condemned the coup d’état and demanded for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order in the country.

Writing in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, @Mbuari, on Thursday, the Nigerian leader called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN) and other stakeholders to work together to ensure sanity returned to Mali with the restoration of civil administration.

He wrote, “A politically stable Mali is paramount and crucial to the stability of the sub-region. We must all join efforts, ECOWAS, the AU, the UN and other stakeholders, and work together until sanity returns to Mali with the restoration of Civil Administration.

“Nigeria strongly supports the efforts of ECOWAS Chairman, President Mahamadou Issoufou, for wider regional and continental consultations with ECOWAS, the AU and the UN, and the adoption of strong measures to bring speedy resolution to the situation.

“The events in Mali are great setbacks for regional diplomacy, with grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa. It is time for the unconstitutional ‘authority’ in Mali to act responsibly and ensure restoration of constitutional order, peace and stability.”

