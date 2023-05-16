Sports
Everton must capitalise on Wolves’ weakness for survival, says Iwobi
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has said his team Everton would need to capitalise on the weakness of their opponents in other to survive this season.
Everton, who were thrashed by Mamchester City on Sunday, are on the verge of losing their topflight place as the Premier League season is fast coming to an end.
With two games left, Iwobi said the Toffees must keep fighting, and capitalise on the weaknesses of opponents in their remaining games to avoid relegation.
One win from their last two games of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth could possibly be enough to extend their top-flight stay into a 70th season.
“We can’t be too down but there is a saying in football that you can’t be too high, like against Brighton, and then too low about City. We just need to kick on and go again,” said Iwobi.
Read Also: Awoniyi scores, Iwobi bags assist as Forest, Everton win in survival battles
“The mindset is to have the belief that we can stay up and get maximum points – get six points.
“We have to prepare, analyse and see Wolves’ weaknesses and how we capitalise against them.”
Iwobi added: “To have the fans having our back after a disappointing result shows how much the fans care and want us to do well.
“We use that as motivation to go into the next game. If they can fight for us, it is only right that we can fight for them as well.”
Everton will take on Wolves on Saturday, before facing Bournemouth on final day upper Sunday.
