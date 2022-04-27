Everton won’t dwell on Liverpool defeat, will fight to escape relegation —Iwobi

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has said that his team Everton are more interested in escaping relegation this season than in wailing over their derby defeat to Liverpool last Sunday.

The Toffees dropped into the bottom three after losing 2-0 to their city rivals at Anfield, and have more difficult games ahead.

Iwobi, speaking to Everton TV, said his teammates are strong and very willing to help the side avoid relegation.

“We are ready for the fight,” said Iwobi.

“It’s not going to be easy but we’re ready for it.

“We are not going to dwell on this [derby defeat]. Especially with the captain, Seamus, he is always helping us to keep our heads up and go again.

“We need everyone. It’s a team thing and everyone is ready to fight.

“We know where we are. We are going to focus on ourselves, prepare for Chelsea and try to get a result.

“We have great chemistry and great spirit in the team. I’m sure we can get out of this situation.”

Iwobi has completed 90 minutes in each of Everton’s past six Premier League matches, with manager Frank Lampard severally heaping praises on the Nigerian.

Iwobi delivered one of the most exhilarating moments of the season when he scored an incredible 99th-minute winner against Newcastle United at a rocking Goodison last month.

The forward explained how Evertonians’ sustained vocal backing provides the players with a bolt of extra energy and gives them confidence they can overcome any opposition.

“We have this belief at Goodison,” Iwobi said.

“To be fair, the fans were amazing at Anfield, too. They stuck behind us even when we were 2-0 down.

“When we have the full capacity at Goodison Park behind us, we know it feels like that extra man in our team. We feel that when we’re playing and we’re confident we can get a result.

“All the fans ask for is 100 per cent effort and to fight for the Club. I’m sure they can see we did that against Liverpool.”

The Toffees will face Chelsea in their next Premier League encounter at the Goodison Park.

