Every adult in Plateau to pay tax of N300 from 2022

All adults in Plateau state would be mandated to pay a development tax of 300 naira annually starting from 2022.

This, according to the Chairman, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service, Dashe Arlat, is to enable the state meet its 2022 internally-generated revenue target.

Apart from that, banks and construction companies would also pay the development tax and efforts would also be intensified to collect consumption tax from persons lodging and spending money in hotels and other accommodation outlets in the State.

Arlat, while speaking with journalists in his office in Jos, stressed that the State has the potential to realize “between N3.5bn to N5bn monthly if everyone comes on board.

“From January to November 2021, a total of N20,060,219,702.16 was received as IGR, based on our assessment, Plateau has the potential to get between N3.5bn to N5bn monthly as against our initial target of N2bn per month,” he said.

Arlat, who gave a breakdown of IGR accrued to the State between January to November 2021, maintained more efforts would be deployed to accrue more funds to the State in the coming year.

“In 2022, we will look at other avenues of getting revenue… Not having a Tax Identification Number, TIN is a crime in Plateau State. Everyone from 18 years and above would be required to pay a development tax of N300, construction companies and banks too will also pay a tax of between N5,000 and N50,000. Everyone would be required to have a tax clearance certificate, this will boost the independent revenue of the State.

“There are lots of potentials in the MDAs, they must make sure that things work fine… We will implement a consumption tax on hotels from 2022, we hope to double our revenue. Citizens should know that we all must pay tax, it must be voluntary because not filing tax returns attracts penalties of N50,000 for individuals and N500,000 for organizations.

“Hotels that are not duly registered with the Tourism Ministry would be penalized, schools and hospitals that are not duly registered with relevant Ministries will also be penalized. Proper registration of these places will help not only in tax collections but in the security of citizens hence, there will be increased enforcement and monitoring in the State,” Arlat added.

He further tasked citizens to make use of relevant committees like whistleblowing, harmonization, and others which are available in the State to assist the Service to track would-be taxpayers because improved tax collection would ensure improved infrastructure and development.

By Udeobasi Ngozi

