‘Everything is expensive’, ex-BBNaija star, Hermes, laments

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Hermes has taken to his Instagram platform to lament about the continuous rise in the price of commodities in the market.

Hermes, who participated in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija Level Up competition revealed that he has been battling ‘sapa’ ever since he left the BBNaija house and that his current status as a reality star makes it harder when dealers give him a premium price.

The word ‘sapa’ is a colloquial term for lack of funds.

Hermes went further to mention that his newfound celebrity status would not grant him the opportunity to go to regular markets because bloggers would accentuate the development.

Speaking in the video, Hermes had this to say, ”Omo, Sapa dey everywhere o. Things are just unnecessarily expensive. How are you guys coping?”

Watch the video below.

