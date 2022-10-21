Entertainment
‘Everything is expensive’, ex-BBNaija star, Hermes, laments
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Hermes has taken to his Instagram platform to lament about the continuous rise in the price of commodities in the market.
Hermes, who participated in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija Level Up competition revealed that he has been battling ‘sapa’ ever since he left the BBNaija house and that his current status as a reality star makes it harder when dealers give him a premium price.
The word ‘sapa’ is a colloquial term for lack of funds.
Read also:Video of BBN housemate, Hermes, talking to himself raises mental health concern on social media
Hermes went further to mention that his newfound celebrity status would not grant him the opportunity to go to regular markets because bloggers would accentuate the development.
Speaking in the video, Hermes had this to say, ”Omo, Sapa dey everywhere o. Things are just unnecessarily expensive. How are you guys coping?”
Watch the video below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...