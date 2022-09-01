Evicted BBNaija housemate, Amaka, explains cause of broken relationship with Phyna

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Amaka, has explained how she was betrayed by her friend in the house, Phyna.

Amaka, who was evicted from the house on Monday, revealed in an interview with Wazobia FM how her relationship with Phyna deteriorated because of another housemate, Groovy.

She accused Phyna of snatching Groovy away from her.

Read also:Amaka evicted from Big Brother Naija

Amaka said she pleaded with Phyna to help convey her feelings to Groovy who turned down her advances and started a relationship with her closest housemate instead.

She said: “Since they snatched the one I love. I have always been saying that I like Giddyfia since the one I like was collected. So, I channel the energy to somewhere else because when I am vexed with Phyna people won’t be thinking about something else. Truly I developed an emotion but I channeled it to Giddyfia.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now