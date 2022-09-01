Entertainment
Evicted BBNaija housemate, Amaka, explains cause of broken relationship with Phyna
A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Amaka, has explained how she was betrayed by her friend in the house, Phyna.
Amaka, who was evicted from the house on Monday, revealed in an interview with Wazobia FM how her relationship with Phyna deteriorated because of another housemate, Groovy.
She accused Phyna of snatching Groovy away from her.
Read also:Amaka evicted from Big Brother Naija
Amaka said she pleaded with Phyna to help convey her feelings to Groovy who turned down her advances and started a relationship with her closest housemate instead.
She said: “Since they snatched the one I love. I have always been saying that I like Giddyfia since the one I like was collected. So, I channel the energy to somewhere else because when I am vexed with Phyna people won’t be thinking about something else. Truly I developed an emotion but I channeled it to Giddyfia.”
