Evil, politics will not divide Nigeria – Tinubu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said on Saturday evil and politics would not divide Nigeria.

The former Lagos State governor stated this during a meeting with the APC delegates In Jigawa, ahead of the party’s presidential primary slated for May 29 in Abuja.

He said despite his presidential ambition, Nigeria’s supremacy superseded any personal interest.

Tinubu said: “There are evil forces that wish evil for Nigeria but certainly, they will fail as good people of the country are praying to God to save the country.”

“We must work together to build the nation and make Nigeria grow bigger than all of us.

“I am here before you to solicit your support and I hope you will vote for me at our party’s presidential primary.

“I assure you that if given the mandate, we will join hands with all good people of Nigeria to move the country forward for peace, unity and prosperity.

“My dreams and plans are to have a Jigawa that is full of opportunities for farming, commerce, and trade, as well as a country with full opportunities for health care services, education, and food security for all.”

In his remarks, the Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar described Tinubu as a pan- Nigerian with broad-based support across the country and beyond.

Badaru recalled how the ex-governor gave him an opportunity in the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) when he was looking for a platform to contest the governorship election in 2011.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now