Ex Abia gov, Orji Kalu accuses Kanu’s lawyer of benefitting from South-East crisis

A former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Wednesday denied he broke protocols during his visit to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at the Department of State Services (DSS) custody.

Kalu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had told journalists on Tuesday that the ex-governor’s visit violated court orders.

He said: “It is of serious concern that the visit was conducted without strict adherence to the court-ordered guideline, but more condescending that the visit later became a subject of political gimmicks. If we, our Client’s Attorneys, his flesh and blood brothers, and his wife will visit him in due compliance with the court-ordered guideline, how can the DSS authorise a visit from any other person in gross violation of this guideline?”

However, in a statement issued by his media aide, Kalu denied taking pictures with the IPOB leader during the visit, noting that all protocols were observed.

The statement read, “It has come to my notice, the statement issued by one of the counsels to Maazi Nnamdi Kanu, Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in which I am very disappointed in him. He rightly acknowledged that I was scheduled to visit his client and at the same time, claimed that I violated the guidelines stipulated for visiting his client. According to him, he was supposed to be present at the 2:00 p.m. meeting on Monday.

READ ALSO: Ex-Abia gov, Orji Kalu visits Kanu in DSS custody

“Several people, including Barr. Ejiofor, have tried to misinterpret and misinform the public about my visit to my brother, Nnamdi. I also read a report stating that I took pictures with Nnamdi and also tweeted the same on my Twitter account.

“For the record, the Department of State Services (DSS) did not break any protocol during my visit as I fulfilled all the requirements expected of me before I saw Nnamdi. The DSS affirmed that I cannot see Nnamdi without the application of his lawyers which I diligently did.

“Also, I don’t know if Barr. Ejiofor is aware that Nnamdi is not under compulsion to see anyone. If he didn’t want to see me, he could have declined, but he was glad to see me and also expressed deep appreciation.

“Ejiofor’s anger seems to be borne out of vexation of not being around to listen to our conversations. He sounds like someone who is a beneficiary of the crisis.

“I call on Ejiofor to be patriotic, rise above primordial and pecuniary interest and put the interest of the people of the South-East and the country first.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now