Ex-Abia gov, Orji Kalu visits Kanu in DSS custody

A former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Monday, visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently detained in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody.

Kalu, who confirmed the development in a post on his Facebook page, said he had a discussion with the IPOB leader whom he claimed was in good health.

The governor added that he would continue to counsel Kanu on his separatist agitations.

He wrote: “This afternoon, I visited my brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, Abuja. I met him in good health and care and we discussed as ‘Umunne’.

“In 2001 when I was governor, I made his father Eze Israel Okwu Kanu traditional ruler of Akwara Ukwu and since then the family has been very close to me.

“I understand that Nnamdi has an insane amount of people rooting for him back home and I encouraged him to consider the consequences of certain actions and utterances for the sake of the same people.”

Kanu, who was re-arrested by security agents on June 27, is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had a few days ago promised to look at South-East leaders’ request for an unconditional release of the activist.

