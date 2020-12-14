Ex-Abia Gov, Senator Orji, to quit politics in 2023

A former Abia State governor, Senator Theodore Orji has said he would quit politics in 2023.

Orji, who currently represents Abia Central in the Senate, said he was going to quit politics in order to give way for the younger generation.

Speaking at the weekend at a traditional wedding in the state, Orji said:

“Your future as Abians is bright. I have since decided to quit politics in 2023 to give way for you all.

“If I don’t quit, there won’t be space for you. But I have to quit so that you can take over. I’ll support you in every way possible.

“You have all been supporting me since the inception of my political career, thank you so much for that; it’s time for me to support you in your own careers too.”

Orji was the governor of Abia State for eight years between 2007 to 2015 when he contested and won the Abia Central senatorial seat.

He was re-elected a senator in the 2019 general election.

