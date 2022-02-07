Ex-Actress Caroline Danjuma denies dating singer Timaya

Former Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma has explained in an Instagram post that she is not in a relationship with Bayelsa-state born musician, Timaya.

The mother of three accused the singer’s second baby mama, Tamar of circulating the rumours of her alleged affair with the singer.

“When stooopid bloggers decide to type rubbish without confirmation that is something I will NOT TOLERATE THIS YEAR.

Same rubbish has been written about me concerning a footballer when I was in a serious relationship 2yrs ago and it was false,” she wrote.

Danjuma continued:

“You gutter bloggers need a lot of schooling .. like two opposite-sex adults can’t be ORDINARY friends again?

Something must happen?

Enough of this silly mentality.

I ain’t ashamed of whom I have been with or who I will be with. Don’t cook up stories for clout.”

The concluding part of her thread reads:

“If you have nothing better to do with your blog, find out solutions to make Africa’s economy better.

Since you put up my picture I needed to come down to your level to address you. Timaya is my friend.

You can drink poison respectfully if it hurts 😘. Tamar, I see your handwork. you will be fine.”

