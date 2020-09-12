Ex-Adamawa governor, Ngilari dumps PDP for APC

A former Governor of Adamawa State, James Bala Ngillari, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ex-governor, who was a key member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa, joined the APC with thousands of his supporters across the state.

The APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, confirmed the development to journalists in Yola on Saturday.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to announce that the former governor of the state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. James Ngillari, has decamped to All Progressive Congress (APC).

READ ALSO: If you accept appointment from PDP govt, you’ll lose your membership, APC tells Adamawa members

“Ngillari decamped to APC after a long consultation and he joined the progressive party with thousands of his supporters.

“He told me verbatim that his coming to APC was not to look for any position but to enjoy freedom of political aspiration.”

The chairman said the APC leadership at state and national levels had concluded plans to officially receive the former governor and his supporters soon.

He added that the APC executive committee in the state was in contact with the party’s national caretaker committee ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions