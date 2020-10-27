Ex-Alpha Beta MD’s lawyer claims fire destroyed court papers filed against Tinubu

The court papers filed by the former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting, Dapo Apara, against former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Lagos High Court, Igbosere, have reportedly been destroyed by an inferno that razed the court last week.

Apara’s lawyer, Tunde Ipadeola, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday.

Suspected hoodlums had last Thursday set fire on the court during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest across the state.

Apara had sued the company, Tinubu and the current Managing Director of the firm, Akin Doherty, for fraud and other unethical conduct in the running of the company.

Ipadeola said: “Everything in Igbosere High Court got burnt including the registrar’s copy of our application. In fact, the whole building was burnt to ashes. So, we will have to file again. The registry has been moved to Ikeja.

“We may have to file the case afresh at the Ikeja High Court but we have not yet been instructed to do so.”

