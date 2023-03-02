Ex-Anambra gov, Ezeife, rules out Tinubu’s inauguration as president

A former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, declared on Thursday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would not be sworn in as president.

Ezeife, who stated this in a programme on Arise TV, said it would be impossible for the country to achieve get unity if the former Lagos State governor is sworn in as president.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 election on Wednesday morning.

He said: “The presidential election revealed so many things to Nigerians and I thank God for that. I thank all the foreign powers who commented on the election and condemned the integrity of the election.

“I do not believe that Tinubu, my friend, will be sworn in as president. If that is done, it would be a disaster but I think this thing has opened the eyes of Nigerians.

“We thank the Yoruba, we thank the Hausa, and we thank every group in Nigeria for this openness. We are Nigerians and I think that is the message. Don’t mind the manipulation.

“One must distinguish between the election as conducted and the election as reported. What to do? Some foreign countries are calling for the cancellation. For me, I don’t really think that is the only solution because it costs money.

“How much did we spend in this election? What we have to do is to go back to the documents, go back to all the systems we used, and look at the correct results that came out, especially which came out before the problem arose or before the stoppage of the uploading.

“We look at it and declare results based on those results. There is no point in wasting more money. I believe this election has given hope for one Nigeria.”

By Promise Eze

