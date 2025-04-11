Ex-APC aspirant, Chukwuma, emerges YPP governorship candidate in Anambra

An erstwhile frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra, Mr. Paul Chukwuma, on Thursday won the Young Progressives Party (YPP) ticket in the state.

Chukwuma resigned from the APC a few hours before the party’s primary election on Saturday.

He, however, refused to give any reason for his action.

But he promised to continue to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to better Nigeria, despite his resignation from the ruling party.

The Chairman of YPP Electoral Committee, Mr. Vidiyeno Bamayi, declared Chukwuma the party’s candidate for the November 18 governorship election at the end of the primary election in Awka.

He said: “I, Vidiyeno Bamayi, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer of the guber primary election held on April 10 in Anambra.

“That the election was not contested, as we had a single candidate, therefore, we had to do a yes or no vote.

“Mr. Paul Chukwuma received 366 ‘Yes’ votes against eight ‘No’ votes from the 326 wards in the state to become the YPP governorship candidate.

“That Chukwuma, having satisfied the requirements of the YPP electoral guidelines and the law, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected as the YPP candidate in the state.”

Bamayi, who is also the Returning Officer for the Primary Election, had earlier announced that the party would adopt “Option A4,” where the delegates would line up behind the candidate of their choice, while those against would stand on their own.

“We are doing this with the conditions of the Electoral Act 2022, as amended,” he stated.

Also the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Emmanuel Amakiri, expressed optimism that Chukwuma would lead Anambra to greater height through the YPP mandate.

“You are coming to raise the bar to sustain the momentum in Anambra,” he said.

Amakiri, who decried “the greedy nature of many politicians in the country,” said the time has come for politicians, such as Chukwuma, to take the mantle of leadership.

