Ex- APC chieftain, Na’jatu Muhammed, alleges Nigeria’s president wife, Aisha Buhari part of cabal in govt

A former director of civil society in the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council, Naj’atu Muhammad, on Monday alleged that the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, is a member of the “cabal” controlling the machinery of government in the State House, Abuja.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had last Wednesday claimed that some elements in the presidential villa are working against the success of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in this month’s election.

El-Rufai, who spoke on a Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily, insisted that the individuals in question are still bitter that their candidates lost out in the June 2022 primary election that produced the former Lagos State governor as APC candidate for the February 25 presidential election.

The president wife later shared a video clip of the interview with the caption: “#longlivethe federalrepublicofnigeria” on her Instagram page to fuel insinuations about her support for the governor’s claims.

However, Na’jatu, who featured in a programme on Arise TV, insisted that Mrs. Buhari is a member of the cabal she frequently complained about in the media.

The former senatorial candidate has been critical of the APC and its presidential candidate since she resigned from the position and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last month.

She said: “A cabal is a secret political group or faction that is masked and manipulates and controls everything that runs in the government. That is what a cabal is. One of the cabals is Aisha Buhari.

“Aisha Buhari that is talking today is part of the cabal. She confirmed that there is a cabal in the villa by resharing what El-Rufai said.

“But I am saying that she is part of the cabal. Aisha Buhari’s brother, same mother, and father, is the DG of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting (NSPM) Plc.

“When you talk about CBN, after mentioning Emefiele then the next person is the director of NSPM.”

