Ex-APC Reps members write Buhari, ask him to dissolve party’s NWC

Ahead the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to ensure the meeting dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

This was contained in a letter the forum of former members of the House of Representatives in the APC wrote to President Buhari and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

In the letter signed by 13 former lawmakers of the ruling APC, including a former federal lawmaker from Kano State, Usman Mohammed, the group blamed the cause of the crisis in the party on undemocratic usurpation of the powers of NEC, party caucuses, national convention, and the Board of Trustees (BoT) by the NWC.

According to the group, the APC NWC formerly led by Adams Oshiomhole, had lost the moral pedestal to continue to oversee the activities of the party.

“It is recommended that the (NEC) meeting discusses the future of the current leadership which may involve its dissolution and appointment of a caretaker national convention to elect new national officers within 12 weeks.

“The caretaker committee if so appointed should overhaul and reposition the party to face the challenges of future elections. The committee members must be inclusive and reflective of all interests, tendencies within the party as well as possess desire competence and integrity,” the former Reps members said.

They recommended that after the dissolution of the NWC that the party should set up a constitution review committee to remove all ambiguities and state specifically, sanctions that would be meted out for non-observance of functions and requirements of the NWC.

It added that President Buhari should assume and play the role of a father as the party had been operating without BoT.

This is coming as President Buhari will later today attendex the APC NEC meeting summoned by a factional national chairman of the party, Victor Gaidom.

Another faction of the party’s NWC, led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi, which is said to be loyal to the suspended national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole and backed by one of its national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has since described the NEC meeting as illegal and vowed not to attend it.

