Ex-APGA chairman, Victor Umeh, makes case for visionary leadership in Nigeria

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, on Saturday called for visionary leadership in Nigeria.

Umeh stated this in a chat with journalists in Awka, Anambra State, on the occasion of the country’s 62nd independence anniversary.

He identified leadership as Nigeria’s greatest challenge.

“The only solution to Nigeria’s challenges is to enthrone visionary leadership.

“Nigeria is a peculiar country blessed with enormous human and natural resources capable of making Nigeria compete with other nations of the world.

“It needs visionary leaders who will utilise the resources to make the nation great, and also be committed to building a better future for the younger generation,” the ex-APGA chief stated.

Umeh urged Nigerian to see the independence day anniversary as an opportunity to reflect and channel their strength on how to get the country on the right direction.

“The 2023 general election is another opportunity to choose leaders who will prioritise the interest of the people.

“Nigerians should set aside religious and political affiliations as well as ethnicity and choose leaders based on credibility and pedigree,” he added.

