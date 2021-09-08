Ex-Aviation Minister, Chidoka, challenges Buhari to release review of Ministers’ performance

Osita Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation in the President Goodluck Jonathan regime, has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to be transparent enough to release the performance review report of the recently sacked Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Nanono, and Ministry of Power counterpart, Sale Mamman.

In a statement he signed in Abuja on Tuesday, titled ‘Chidoka tasks Buhari to publish review on sacked Ministers, security sector, others,” the former Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), described Buhari’s sacking of the two Ministers as an “uncharacteristic move” and Nigerians deserve the right to know how he arrived at the decision.

“President Buhari, in a widely reported speech at the Federal Executive meeting, predicated his decision on a claimed ‘independent and critical self-review’ of sectorial performance and evaluation,” the statement said.

“According to Mr President, ‘two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programmes implementation to independent and critical self-review had taken firm roots through sector reporting during cabinet meetings and at retreats.’

“These significant review steps had helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public goods to Nigerians,” the statement stated.

Chidoka added that the speech gave the impression that the President evaluates and monitors the activities of his appointees through independent review and monitoring alignment with the nine priority areas of the government.

However, he said he is worried that Nigerians do not know the criteria and indices employed by the President to arrive at the decision and will like Nigerians to know.

“Nigerians would want Mr President to publish the said independent performance review, which, according to him, have been going on for two years and some months into his second term and final term in office, and which led to the dismissal of the two ministers,” he added.

