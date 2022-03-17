Ex-Aviation minister, Oduah slams Obiano’s wife over ‘unprovoked attack’ on Bianca Ojukwu

A former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, on Thursday slammed Ebelechukwu, the wife of the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, over the fight with Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of the late Biafra leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Bianca slapped the ex-governor’s wife when the latter confronted her during the inauguration of the state’s new governor, Charles Soludo, in Awka, earlier on Thursday.

Oduah, who reacted to the ugly incident in a statement, described the former Anambra first lady’s action as “utterly disgraceful, unfortunate and crude.”

She said: “My attention has been drawn to the shameful conduct of the wife of the ex-governor and former first lady of Anambra State, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, who threw decorum away and attacked Her Excellency, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu, at today’s inauguration ceremony and I hereby condemn in very strong terms, this unwarranted attack against H.E. Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, the wife of an illustrious son and our very our own Ikemba.

“I wish to add that the act exhibited by the former first lady was indecorous and unbecoming of a woman who had acted as a mother of the state and even desirous of serving in other capacities.

“More condemnable is even the gutter and vulgar language used by Mrs. Obiano to describe her fellow woman, who is even a widow. I have always held the view that it is only weak minds that label hardworking women like Bianca with nasty names such as ‘ashawo’, and it is more unfortunate when a woman, especially one that has been around the corridors of power, is the one hurling such baseless and regretful invectives against a fellow woman.

“What the world witnessed today at the swearing-in ceremony is utterly disgraceful, unfortunate, crude and should never be emulated by the millions of our young girls and women who often look up to public figures with respect to how they conduct themselves.

“Only a few days ago, an innocent woman was publicly paraded naked in the same community our former first lady hails from and one would have thought that rather than showcase this brute nature of fighting and engaging in public fisticuffs with her guest, she should have exerted same energy and fighting spirit in ensuring that justice is done for that widow.

“It saddens me a great deal to see the wife of an illustrious Anambra son, the pride of Ndigbo and an achiever that was once an ambassador of the Federal Republic, being attacked unprovoked and I join all right-thinking persons in praying that we never ever record this type of travesty again in our history as a state.”

