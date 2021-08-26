Ex-aviation minister, Stella Oduah joins APC

A former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The National Director of Publicity, APC, Salisu Dambatta, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said Oduah , who is representing Anambra North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, was received by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni; the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma; the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the APC governorship candidate in Anambra, Andy Uba; at a brief ceremony in Abuja.

Buni congratulated the ex-minister for joining the APC and wished a pleasant stay in the party.

He said: “You will enjoy the privileges enjoyed by all members of the party because you will have a waiver.”

On her part, Oduah said she joined the APC family in a bid to change the political narrative in the South-East.

