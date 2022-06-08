Ex-bank chief, Alex Otti, wins Labour Party’s governorship ticket in Abia

A former Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank, Alex Otti, on Wednesday won the Labour Party governorship ticket in Anambra State.

The Returning Officer, Sunday Okeke, who announced the result of the election, said Otti polled 454 votes to win the primary election held in Umuahia.

The economist was however the sole aspirant in the election.

READ ALSO: Abia under Ikpeazu has deteriorated badly, now has $100.2m external debt —Alex Otti

In his acceptance speech, Otti said he was fully prepared to move Abia from an era of bad governance to that of prosperity.

He said: “You have started a movement which no cabal can stop. We are the party the majority of people who deserve good leadership in the state want to join.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now