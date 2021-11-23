Ex-BBN contestants complain over inconveniences during trip to Dubai

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes contestants, Saga, Cross, Whitemoney and Emmanuel on Monday, November 22 refused to board a plane with ‘no leg room’ to Dubai for the One Africa Music Fest taking place on Friday, November 26.

According to Saga, other ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates decided to fly despite the ‘no leg room’ on the plane.

Tega Dominic, one of the Shine Ya Eyes contestants that embarked on the journey despite the inconveniences took to her Instalive to nag about the ‘no leg room’ on the plane they were booked on to fly to Dubai.

During the Instagram Live session, the infuriated reality star, Tega shared footage showing the poor legroom in the flight that was boarded by her colleagues like Pere.

”No leg room at all,” she said.

Tega said the plane became empty at some point, as it appeared people disembarked from the plane in protest.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter Timi Dakolo was also spotted in the aircraft.

Watch the clip gathered from the incident below.

