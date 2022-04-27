Ex-BBN star, Isilomo, narrates struggle of trying to make it after appearance on popular reality tv show

Nigerian reality tv star, Isilomo Braimoh has revealed on her social media platform, Instagram that she struggled to make ends meet after she was evicted from the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem show.

Going down memory lane on Wednesday, April 27, the reality star who featured in the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija stated that she was a “pseudo-celebrity” who had a hard time trying to achieve tangible success following the conclusion of the popular show.

Isilomo who hails from Edo State mentioned in her post that ego made her reside in Lagos despite recognising that her chances of becoming a mainstream success was going to be difficult.

In the opening paragraph of her narration, Isilomo who was amongst the first two housemates to be eliminated in the BBNaija Pepper Dem edition wrote, “Throw back but make it story time.”

She continued:

“I remember these or this period to be a time when I took the most beautiful photos of my life , the good old days of being a pseudo celebrity.”

“The truth ?

I was dieing, why ? EGO dears,” her post reads further.

Isilomo went on to mention that she struggled to maintain the requirements of the celebrity lifestyle, however, her ego could not make her come to terms with her reality at the time.

Read also: Reality tv star, Isilomo, lampoons skit makers who dress in female attire

She continued:

“I was so sure that if they didn’t take me out I would have been in the top 4 (who told me that) , my pride was hurt because I also had to be the first leave

“ EGO because isi could afford 12k manicure and still have money for a decent and may be even a Lux meal on the same day and won’t feel it , the same isi was now doing 1 kobo 2 kobo …for like six months (OMO)”

Her concluding paragraph reads:

“EGO is the thing that complicates most of our lives , it’s a pressure you put on yourself , it doesn’t allow you live in the moment , it won’t allow you be present and that’s where you miss it.

“I learned (the hard way ) just how much of my ego was me and how so much of my confidence was attached to it .

Needless to say I’m still a very very very proud person but now I have no EGO and my life is so much better for it .”

Isilomo alongside Avala were the first contestants to be eliminated at the first eviction show of the 2019 Big Brother Naija edition.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now