Ex-BBN star, Nina, explains why she’s yet to unveil her surgically enhanced derriere

Former Big Brother Naija star, Nina Ivy has mentioned that she will not be unveiling her surgically enhanced derriere online because it is not meant for social media discussion.

During the early hours of today, Nina made it known while reacting to a troll who called her out over the surgery.

Speaking via her Instagram stories, the married reality star mentioned that she does not owe netizens any form of exposition. The reality star also added that she wanted the surgery for her own development and not for public validation.

It would be recalled that the reality star went under the knife earlier in the year.

“Okay someone made this comment on my page earlier today, and this is not the first time I am making this comment.

I cannot remember telling you guys that I had surgery so I can show off my a**,” she wrote.

“My surgery was for my own body improvement, for myself. I have always wanted this body and I have money so why not. I am not the type that feels comfortable showing off my a** on social media except I want to do that which is unlikely to happen, so let me be pleased.”

