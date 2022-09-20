Ex-BBNaija contestant, Tacha, cautions Nigerians ahead of 2023 general election

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Natacha Akide who is better known to her fans as Tacha has urged Nigerians to vote wisely and vote for good leaders in the forthcoming general elections.

The reality star who is currently hospitalized in Dubai nudged Nigerians toward voting right in preparation for the coming 2023 General Election.

The 27-year-old further admonished the citizens to be involved at all levels of the government; adding that everyone would suffer bad leadership if the country does not get it right in 2023.

She warned those who have been paid by different candidates to cause havoc, to think of their future as those in power have nothing to lose if the country crashes.

“I have a very important message.

“We are going into a campaign period in preparation of the election.

“We are actively involved in all levels local government, senate, house of representatives, all the way to the presidency.

“You go to church to pray that you want a better Nigeria but you are supporting a bad leader.”

She continued,

“Have sense I cos if we get it wrong next year, you will have yourself to blame.

As you are campaigning for your Oga or Chairman, I want you to have in mind that your Oga don’t have anything to lose if Nigeria crashes tomorrow, they don’t have a lot to lose”, She said.

Listen to her speak below.

